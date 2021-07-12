Drake Bell Gets Probation on Child Endangerment Charge

by Alexandra Abumuhor

And on Monday the actor was sentenced to two years of probation for child endangerment charges after the female victim accused the actor of “grooming” her since she was 12.

"He was calculating, he preyed on me and he sexually abused me. He is a monster and a danger to children. ... Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile, and that is his legacy.'' The victim stated.

“He was a hero to me,” she said. “I would have done anything for him.”

She added : “The pain that the defendant has caused me is indescribable, and it worsens every day,” the woman said. “Being used by somebody who meant the world to me has left me feeling more hurt than I have ever been before.”

Last month Bell pleaded guilty via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

“Your honor, I just want to say today that I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” the 35year-old said, “I’m sorry that the victim is harmed in any way that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very very seriously, and again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”