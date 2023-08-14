Drake had a special guest on stage and asked fans not to throw bras on stage

ALBAWABA - Drake asked his fans and audience not to throw their bras on stage, because his son was with him.

One thing that is known to happen at a Drake concert is that concertgoers often throw their bras on stage, but this time, Drake urged them not to.

During Drake's Kia Forum concert, the rapper gave a warning to the audience to not throw their bras on the stage, and to keep the environment kid friendly because his son, Adonis was present at the show.

The rapper's request comes after a fan threw a glue-gun bra on stage. Drake told the audience: "Hey, look, imma be honest with you, I can’t talk about t**ties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time ever."

Drake told the crowd last night to keep it PG & keep their bra’s on cause Adonis was there 😭 pic.twitter.com/QgrhX1iUX9 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 14, 2023

He added: "So we have to keep this real PG tonight. Ya’ll keep the bras on."

Back in July, a fan threw her 36G size bra on stage, In a video shared by XXL, Drake is seen picking up the bra, and the singer was quick to check the size and paused the singing to say, "Damn, 36G?"

He jokingly added: "Locate this woman immediately!"

“Locate this woman immediately.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOArj7jhHO — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

The fan later was identified as 21-year-old Veronica Correia and received an offer from Playboy magazine, the offer read: "Hi Veronica! You’re gorgeous We recently launched a new invitation-only Playboy app that gives creators the opportunity to earn by monetizing exclusive content similar to the ones you’re already posting on IG and TikTok. We would love to invite you to apply. Let me know once you’ve applied and I’ll accept you right away."