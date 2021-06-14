Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Celebrate Their Two-Year Anniversary

British pop sensation Dua Lipa and part-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid are celebrating their two-year anniversary together as a couple.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her partner, the “New Rules” hitmaker wrote: “I love you @anwarspc happiii happiiii 2 years!! (sic).”

Hadid also took it upon himself to celebrate Lipa on his Instagram Stories, writing “2 yrs w this lovely lady. You brighten my days!!! I love u (sic),” alongside a sweet picture of the couple in an embrace.

In 2021, Lipa, who is of Albanian descent, opened up to Rolling Stone magazine about her relationship with the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid after over a year of dating.

"I’m very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others," said the 25-year-old.

Lipa and Hadid were first rumored to be a couple when they were spotted at a concert in Hyde Park, London, in July 2019 — and they have been inseparable ever since.

While the duo has kept things relatively lowkey, they have been spotted together a few times, including at the 2019 American Music Awards in November, which marked their first red carpet appearance together.

After spending a good chunk of 2020 self-isolating together in London, Lipa moved to the US and purchased a home in Los Angeles to be closer to her beau.

The couple would go on to adopt a puppy together from a Los Angeles-based animal rescue shelter, who they named Dexter.

The Grammy award-winning singer also spends plenty of time at Anwar’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania family farm.

In an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the pop star revealed how she slid into the 21-year-old’s DMs prior to the start of their relationship.

“I have a confession to make… mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend,” Lipa said via video chat of the celebrities that she’s Direct Messaged. “I definitely did that.” Although, she revealed, they had actually met before at a barbecue “but then it carried on into DMs.”