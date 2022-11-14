Dua Lipa denies Qatar World cup performance

ALBAWABA- The Fifa Men's World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar on Sunday is not going to feature Dua Lipa, according to rumors.

When Qatar has met all of the promises it made when it was chosen as host, the singer stated she will "look forward to visiting Qatar."

For its attitude on same-sex couples, human rights record, and treatment of migrant labor, Qatar has drawn criticism.

In addition, Robbie Williams and Jung Kook of BTS are scheduled to perform.

The Guardian reported in February 2021 that 6,500 migrant workers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka had perished in Qatar since it was awarded the World Cup bid.

The Qatari government, however, claims that the amount is inaccurate since not all of the fatalities reported were workers engaged in World Cup-related activity.

On Sunday, Dua Lipa published an Instagram story that read: "There is a lot of talk right now that I will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

"I won't be performing, and I've never agreed to anything through bargaining, she continued on her Instagram Story: ‘I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.’.... Dua, one love."

Dua Lipa, a Kosovar-Albanian who was born in London, is hardly the first well-known artist to make a point of not performing in Qatar.

Sir Rod Stewart has disclosed that he declined the chance.

He told the Sunday Times, "I was actually given a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It's not right to go.

He continued, "And the Iranians [football team] should be out [of the World Cup] also for giving armaments," alluding to Iran's allegedly denial of providing explosive drones to Russia.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri



