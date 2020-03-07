Dua Lipa Gets 'Physical' in Her New Music Video

The 24-year-old singer released a workout video, titled the "Let's Get Physical Work Out Video," for the single Friday.

The video opens with Lipa introducing herself as the instructor of "Physical: Get Fit in Under 6." Lipa starts her viewers off with a "breathing exercise" before breaking out in an aerobics-inspired dance routine.

Lipa promoted the video in an Instagram post Friday. "LETS GET PHYSICAL WORKOUT VIDEO IS OUT NOW - THIS SILLY WHACKY THING IS ALL YOURZ!! #LetsGetPhysical," she wrote.

"Physical" appears on Lipa's forthcoming album, Future Nostalgia.

The album also includes the single "Don't Start Now," and is slated for release April 3.

Lipa released the original "Physical" music video in January.

She shared a director's cut of the video in February.

Lipa released her self-titled debut album in 2017. She is known for the singles "Be the One," "Hotter than Hell," "IDGAF," "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris and "Don't Start Now."