Dua Lipa Says She Felt Like a Princess in Her Grammy's Gown

The 25-year-old singer walked the red carpet on Sunday (14.03.21) in a high-shine chain metal rainbow-coloured Versace gown with a butterfly motif and she was "thrilled" with the creation.



She told People magazine: "This dress was made for me by Versace.



"I love it. I feel, I feel like a princess in it so yeah I'm thrilled."



The 'Don't Stop Now' hitmaker has sported butterflies on everything from her t-shirts to her nails over the last year, so she was thrilled that the cutout gown also incorporated the motif.



She told 'E! Live From the Red Carpet' host Giuliana Rancic: "There was a lot of symbolism for me this year with butterflies and it's also very symbolic for Versace and Donatella too."



Ahead of her performance at the ceremony, Dua had teased it would be "quite pink".



She hinted: "There's a little medley, there's...it's quite pink! We have some outfit changes and that's all I can tell you."



Sure enough, Dua managed three pink-toned costume changes during her appearance on stage.



She kicked off in a hot pink ball gown to sing 'Levitating', before changing to a purple glitter suit jacket when DaBaby joined her for his verse, and she then stripped that off to reveal a pink sparkling bikini ready to sing 'Don't Start Now', for which she was joined by a troupe of dancers, who donned metallic masks featuring bright pink lips.



Meanwhile, Dua was honoured with the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her record 'Future Nostalgia' and during her acceptance speech, she spoke of how the record had "changed [her] life" and helped her find happiness.



She said: "Oh my goodness. Wow, thank you so much. This is insane.



"'Future Nostalgia' means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways.



"But one thing that I have really come to realise is how much happiness is so important. I felt really dated at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered.



" And I'm just so grateful and so honoured because happiness is something we all deserve and need in our lives."