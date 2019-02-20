'Dude, What's Wrong?' Hanna Al Zahed Gets Fresh with a Fanboy on Twitter

Al Zahid wanted to emphasize the strength of her relationship with her fiancée, Ahmed Fahmy (Source: hannahelzahed - Instagram)

Actress Hanna Al Zahid managed to emerge from an embarrassing online situation, as a young man tweeted on the softness of her voice.

A follower of Al-Zahid on Twitter described her voice as "scary" so she replied to his tweet saying: "Dude, Be 'Fresh' about it. What's wrong?"

Al-Zahid's followers were very impressed with Al Zahid's reply, as her comment came as a surprise and an embarrassment to the young man who described her voice as scary.

In another story, seems Al Zahid wanted to emphasize the strength of her relationship with her fiancée, Ahmed Fahmy, after leaks revealed a disagreement they had over her new film "Qessit Hob" (Love Story) that led him to prevent her from attending the film's screening because of his jealousy as she posted a new picture with him captioning it that 'He always supports her in life.'

Ahmad Fahmy seemed to also want to deny his jealousy over his fiancé acting with another male actor after he was reportedly angered by the Al Zahed's latest film poster so he published the poster on his account captioning it with a blessing to his fiance and actor Ahmed Hatem on their new film.