Scarlett Johansson Expecting Her Second Baby

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson is 'secretly expecting' her first child with her husband Colin Jost.

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile,” a source said. Johansson already shares a six-year-old daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The 36-year-old first sparked pregnancy rumors in June after skipping out on several “Black Widow” events.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in October 2020.

For the actress, it is already her third marriage, as she was previously married to Romain Dauriac (2014-2017) and to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.

The couple got married in October of 2020 after three years together, they met on the set of “SNL” in 2006 but weren’t romantically linked until May 2017.

when they were spotted kissing at an afterparty for the NBC stalwart, a few months after Johansson filed for divorce from Dauriac.

The duo made their relationship public in December 2017 before announcing their engagement

Jost proposed in May 2019 with a stunning 11-carat light brown diamond and the ring is estimated to be worth $450K.