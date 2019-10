Moroccan singer Dunia Batma has released her new video clip Nadmana "I Regret" and gained almost 400k views in a matter of hours.





However, Dunia was criticized for a scene in which she appeared to be naked in a bathtub. Audiences are arguing that there was no purpose for this scene and added no important message.

Nadmana is a Rai song, composed and written by Ehab Amir, distributed by Roone and directed by her husband and director Mohammed El Turk.