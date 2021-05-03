Dwayne Johnson Reveals Other Kids Used To Ask if He Was 'a Boy or a Girl' When He Was Young

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said children used to ask him if he was a girl.

The 49-year-old actor and former wrestler said that he had 'soft features' and 'really soft Afro hair' when he was a child, which often prompted other youngsters at school to ask him if he was 'a boy or a girl.'

Dwayne’s father, Rocky Johnson, was also a professional wrestler whose job required him to travel extensively with his family, which meant that the actor had to frequently change schools and try to make new friends.

Recalling one instance when he started at a new school, Dwayne told Sunday Today: 'I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, "Can I ask you something?" I said, "Yeah." He goes, "Are you a boy or a girl?"'

He added, 'I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.'

The Jumanji: The Next Level star also spoke about his presidential ambitions and said he would be interested in running for the position if people 'want to see it happen.'

He said: 'I have a goal and an ambition and an interest to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that.

'If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it,' he added.

Johnson previously suggested he could challenge Donald Trump for the US Presidency in 2020.

And the action star confessed to being wowed by the support he'd received from fans.

He reflected: 'I’ve been really been blown away. And it’s so flattering.'

The actor remarked, 'a lot of people want to see a different leadership today - I’m sorry, not different, but better leadership today, right?

'I do have that goal to unite our country, and I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that,' he added.

Johnson saw a wave of support come his way after he suggested he'd like to become the US President one day.

Asked what personal qualities made him suitable for the role, the Baywatch star - who is one of Hollywood's most bankable actors - replied: 'I think more poised, less noise.

'And I also think that over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to: get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour, go to work and spend time with the troops, take care of my family,' he said.

Johnson concluded the interview by expressing that he loved 'taking care of people. And I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.'