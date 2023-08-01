Ebru Şahin showcases bare chest in new braless photoshoot

ALBAWABA - Ebru Şahin opens up about her acting career and shows off her toned body in a new "sexy" photoshoot.

The new photoshoot comes as a part of the Turkish newspaper, Magnet Quarterly where Ebru Şahin is the cover girl, and channels her inner model in the new pictures.

For Şahin to be a cover girl, she is interviewed for the magazine, and during the chat, the Turkish actress opened up about what acting taught her, she said: "Acting has taught me to live in the moment, the know the importance of the choice we take, acting also taught me to be patient."

Ebru shared: "I think the image reflected by the person enjoying his life is a more positive and effective image than all perceptions of physical beauty."

The Turkish magazine shared on its Instagram page pictures of the photo shoot, where the actress appeared wearing a pink unbuttoned blazer with nothing underneath, Ebru accessorized her look with a golden choker necklace and stared at the camera for the picture which was taken by Turkish photographer, Yağız Yeşilkaya alongside photography assistant, Ramazan Şentürk.

On another note, it has been reported Ebru Şahin will star alongside Çağatay Ulusoy in a new Netflix film titled The Gentleman, about a womanizer who falls in love.



Written by Alexandra Abumuhor