A Magical Honeymoon! Ebru Şahin and Cedi Osman's Wedding Vacation

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 3rd, 2022 - 11:28 GMT
Ebru Şahin and Cedi Osman
Ebru and Cedi's romantic honeymoon pictures

Earlier in July, famous Turkish actress Ebru Şahin and Turkish Basketball player Cedi Osman tied the knot in a wedding ceremony located in Ohrid.

And for the couple's honeymoon, they went to Alaçatı, Greece, and now the pair are having a romantic vacation in Seychelles.

The Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa.

Ebru and Cedi chose to go see the deep blue water and enjoyed a romantic beach and summer vacation, and the Turkish star took to her Instagram account to share with her followers a glimpse of her magical honeymoon.

Scroll down for pictures.


 


 


 

Tags:Ebru ŞahinCedi OsmanTurkish stars

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

