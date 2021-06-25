Ed Sheeran Performs for the England Football Team to Cheer Them up

Ed Sheeran performed for the England football team on Wednesday (23.06.21) to keep their spirits high amid the 2021 Euros.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker treated the football team to a private gig at St George’s Park this week after they emerged victorious in their match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday (22.06.21) and subsequently topped the leaderboard for Group D, meaning they are safely through to the knockout stage.

According to midfielder Kalvin Phillips, Ed was brought in by Harry Kane and came to perform while the team enjoyed a barbecue feast.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think Harry Kane sorted it out for him to come in. He did a little sing-song while we were eating food.”

And Kalvin also said Ed even gave a short rendition of Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds hit ‘Three Lions’, which was the backing track to the 1996 Euros.

He added: “To be honest he started playing it and then after 30 seconds he stopped.”

Jordan Henderson, the England vice-captain, also spoke about Ed’s performance, as he praised the singer as “fantastic”.



He said: “I have to say he was a top, top man. He was a fantastic guy. Straight away he was very warm and, as a performer, everyone knows how good he is. It was great to have him outside playing a few songs and speaking to him. It was a really good night. To have him round for a few hours was nice.

“It was a relaxed thing. It was very private, a bit of food, a barbecue. He jumped on the guitar and played a few songs. It was incredible. It was a bit surreal at times. He was sitting playing the guitar while we were eating food.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of him as a person. I thought he was brilliant and the lads really enjoyed it.”