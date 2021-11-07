Ed Sheeran Performs 'Shivers' on SNL After COVID-19 Quarantine

Sheeran performed 'Shivers' from his latest album which was released back in October, the singer later posted a photo on his Instagram confirming the performance alongside host 'Kieran Culkin'

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the musician wrote.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker previously tested positive for COVID-19. and on Tuesday, he confirmed that he was out of quarantine and was now preparing for his SNL performance.

“Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine,” he wrote. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you''

Sheeran’s attendance at SNL was under question once he announced his exposure scare but shortly thereafter he clarified, “Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement.” But "I was always playing that. I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterwards because I had to cancel [some] stuff."