Fatherhood Kicks in With Ed Sheeran as He Wants More Children

And now Ed Sheeran, 30, has revealed he would 'love' to have more children with his wife Cherry Seaborn, 29.

The musician was speaking on the open house Party podcast this week when he revealed he would be 'super grateful' to add more members to his family.

He said: 'I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this.

'I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically.'

Speaking as a new parent, Ed said that it felt like he joined a 'club' after the birth of his daughter Lyra.

Ed said: 'It's weird you say club, because I think that whenever you become a parent you enter into this club that all the other parents are in and everyone understands each other.

'... My mom will babysit Lyra for the evening and we'll go out for a drink with someone who is also a parent. Then we'll be like, 'Oh, well, we're going to go back now,' and there's no pushback on that. It's just like, 'Yeah, cool, totally understand.' '

The singer was also discussing life as a parent this week when he appeared on Mark Wright's evening show on Heart radio.

Mark asked the singer what a normal night with his wife looks like, to which Ed replied: 'I mean very different to mine and Cherry’s nights 4 years ago, I’ll say that.

'We tend to do a lot of cooking together, I never really cooked before, I’ve lost a lot of weight but I used to do like takeaways like everyday, but a lot of cooking, we put on music listen to that.

'We watch The Simpsons. That’s kind of a typical night and then once a week, I don’t know what you and your wife do, but we are strict with date night. It’s once a week, it has to happen.

'Whoever's in town, even if it’s a good friend we haven’t seen in a while, if they want to see us on this certain night, it’s a no, it’s a no.

'We go to date night and we can’t talk about being parents on date night, we have to ask each other about… because when you’re a parent all you talk about is being a parent 24/7 and you need to have whole time for just you.'

Ed added that since the birth of his daughter, a weekly date night has become something of a ritual - following advice given to him from friends.

The musician was spotted greeting a few fans as he made his way home from a session in the studios at the start of the week.

Ed cut a casual yet stylish figure as he left the studios in a simple plain white T-shirt beneath a light blue suede jacket.

He combined his light-coloured tops with a pair of slouchy black bottoms and black, white and red trainers.

Stopping at one point to take a selfie with a fan stood behind a barrier, Ed also wore a black face mask to ensure he observed social distancing rules.