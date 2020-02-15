Ed Sheeran was 'Fan-Girled Out Pretty Good'

Ed Sheeran "fan-girled out" when he met Green Day.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker has previously spoken of his love of the 'American Idiot' rockers and their frontman Billie Joe Armstrong remembered that Ed didn't play it cool when he came face-to-face with them.

Billie Joe laughed: "He fan-girled out pretty good."

Billie Eilish has also expressed her admiration for the punk group and the 47-year-old singer is also a fan of her music.

He told Q magazine: "When I saw her live, it was this beautiful moment where all these kids - all these young women - were singing along to these dark bedroom anthems.

"It felt like kids were singing soccer anthems, but it was really dark. All that stuff is universal."

And the 'Basket Case' hitmaker can see Green Day's influence on a number of modern hip-hop artists.

He said: "Post Malone, Tyla Yaweh - a lot of it is really internal and insecure with its feelings.

"It's very emo. Like, 'F**k, this sounds like 'Basket Case'.' "

The 1975's Matty Healy credits the group - which also includes Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - for making him want to be a musician.

He said: "I was in Green Day for five minutes.

"You know when they pull kids out of the crowd to play onstage? They did that with me in Newcastle.

"I played the bass. Changed my life.

"It was a realisation of that punk idea but that was at that point filling arenas. I was like, 'F**k, you can actually do this s**t.' "