Ed Sheeran's Manager Wanted Him to Move to Ghana

Ed Sheeran’s manager once had to convince him not to move to Ghana.

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker wanted to emigrate to the African country with his wife Cherry Seaborn – with whom he has 10-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica – until his manager Stuart Camp convinced him not to.

Ed said: “Musical stuff I never get talked down from. Stu, what’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve talked me down from recently?”

And Stuart responded: “There’s too many! ‘I’m gonna buy an island here’. Or ‘I’ve had enough, me and Cherry are emigrating to Ghana for three years.’ Stuff like that. You’ll get the odd thing like that and I go, ‘Yes dear.’ You sort of let the idea percolate and it’ll kill itself eventually.”

When Ed got tired of the idea of moving to Ghana, he started looking for places closer to home and eventually found an uninhabited island off the coast of Ireland.

Speaking during an appearance on the ‘Normal Not Normal’ podcast, he added: “I sent Stuart this uninhabited island in Ireland that you’re not even allowed to build a house on and I was like, ‘I think this is a good idea! I think I’m going to buy this and move here!’ ”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer recently said his “lifestyle has completely shifted” since becoming a father.



He explained: "Everyone was like, 'This is the best thing that's going to happen to you.'

And there's a certain expectation that comes to it. And I think the biggest thing I took away from it was … Well, two things. The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it's just like there's this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I'm still kind of like, going through it.

“And also the other thing is no one knows what they're doing. I see people, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that guy's the best dad in the world.’ But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I'm learning day by day. So, I think it's amazing."