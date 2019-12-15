  1. Home
Ego Level Million? Mohamed Ramadan Posts Photo of His Wisdom Tooth, Calls it "Rare"!

Published December 15th, 2019 - 08:45 GMT
Ramadan joked with his fans saying that he is considering sending the tooth to the Egyptian museum (Source: @mohamedramadanws Instagram)

Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan surprised his 9.9 million followers on Instagram when he published a picture of himself carrying his wisdom tooth after paying a visit to the dentist.

Ramadan joked with his fans saying that he is considering sending the tooth to the Egyptian museum.

Mohamed captioned the picture: "My wisdom tooth.. After the dentist told me that this is a rare Egyptian Pharaonic tooth, I am thinking of sending it to the Egyptian Museum for it to dissolve."

