Egyptian Actor Izzat Abu Ouf Dies at the Age of 70

Egyptian artist Ezzat Abu Ouf died today, Monday, at the age of 70, after a struggle with sickness in a hospital where he stayed for about a month and a half.





The star was receiving treatment in a hospital, as he was suffering from fatigue in the liver and heart. He was expected to complete his scenes in the film "Kol Sana Wenta Tayeb" alongside Tamer Hosni.

It is noteworthy that the last appearance on-screen appearance for Izzat Abu Auf was alongside Egyptian singer, Amr Diab, in an advertisement for an Egyptian telecommunication company.

Ezzat Abu Auf was born on August 21, 1948. His artistic debut was through 4M band, which he founded with his four sisters and then he started acting in 1992.

Abu Auf left medicine major for art, as he entered medical school only to satisfy his father.

Abu Ouf was one of the first to discover Egyptian singer Mohamed Fouad, and introduced him to the audience through his band "4M". He has a rich track record in cinema and TV, and has acted alongside most of Egypt's actors including Adel Imam in the film "Toyour Al Thalam" (Birds of Darkness), Amr Diab in "Ice Cream fi Glim" (Ice Cream in Glim) and Ahmed Zaki in "Ard Al Khawf" (The Land of Fear).

Ezzat Abu Ouf took over arranging Cairo International Film Festival in 2006 and successfully continued to do so for seven consecutive years. The festival hosted French actress Juliette Binoche and American star Richard Gere during the festival's 34th session.