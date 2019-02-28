Egyptian Artist Wins an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Spiderman
Ahmed Walid was born and raised in Ismalia (Source: spiderversemovie / Instagram )
Follow >
Click here to add Ahmed Walid as an alert
Disable alert for Ahmed Walid,
Click here to add Rami Malek as an alert
Disable alert for Rami Malek,
Click here to add London Metropolitan University as an alert
Disable alert for London Metropolitan University
While the Middle East; Egypt in particular, are celebrating Academy Award Winner Rami Malek and going into endless debates about his roots, another young Egyptian won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
Ahmed Walid, born and raised in Ismalia, is a Game Design student at London Metropolitan University. While most college students are still struggling to make their debut in a highly competitive field, our national pride has quite an impressive resume.
The visual effects coordinator is no stranger to blockbusters with movies such as Avengers: Infinity War, Beauty and The Beast, Fantastic Beasts and Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse under his belt.
Ahmed Walid took to social media to express his gratitude and the serenity about being adressed as an Oscar winner.
The artist was also part of the team nominated for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for his work in Avengers: Infinity War movie. Imagine if he had won two! I don’t think Egypt could have handled it.
Dreams do come true. Now we have three national prides. Mohamed Salah, Rami Malek (Whether you think he’s Egyptian or not), and a visual genius, Ahmed Walid.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Meet the Egyptian who won Oscars for visual effects on 'Hugo' and 'Interstellar'!
- 'Live' highs and lows of Oscars 2014: How it went down min-by-min for "The Square" and "Omar" makers
- From home to Hollywood: Three touching Arab films to compete in tonight's Oscars
- Oscar-nominated Arab films to screen at Dubai International Film Festival
- Here's what's going on in Egypt this week: Apri 27-May 4