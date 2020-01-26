  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Ehab Tawfik Throws a Concert TWO WEEKS After His Father Died in a Fire! (Pictures)

Ehab Tawfik Throws a Concert TWO WEEKS After His Father Died in a Fire! (Pictures)

Published January 26th, 2020 - 10:34 GMT
Ehab Tawfik's father had died after a fire that broke out in his home (source: @ehabtawfiksinger Instagram)
Ehab Tawfik's father had died after a fire that broke out in his home (source: @ehabtawfiksinger Instagram)

Egyptian artist Ehab Tawfik threw a concert in Cairo, two weeks after his father's tragic death in a house fire.

Social media pioneers shared photos of the concert at a nightclub, where a lively audience was seen enjoying the festive atmosphere. The event caused people to wonder how the singer was able to overcome the ordeal of his father's death.

The short period of time between Ehab's father's death and his return to the stage has subjected him to heavy criticism.

Ehab Tawfik's father had died after a fire that broke out in his home in Nasr City, where he died of suffocation from the smoke.

BREAKING: Ehab Tawfik's House Burns Down Causing the Death of His Father! (Video & Pictures)






© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...