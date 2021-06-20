Elissa Makes a Debut in Saudi Concert Following Facelift.. Check Her Out

Lebanese songstress Elissa has surprised fans with her first appearance after undergoing a facelift, when she posted a close-up shot of her face on Instagram to promote her concert in Riyadh, KSA, on June 17.

Elissa's unexpected aesthetic modification caused a sensation on social media, with followers commenting that they cannot wait to see the results of her facelift live in Riyadh concert.

In Saudi Arabia, Elissa appeared with a tight face and full lips after Botox injections and some cosmetic frills, and that was evident through the change in the shape of her eyebrows.

Queen of Sensation threw her concert at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, while sporting a stunning gown from SS21 Elie Saab collection.

The audience's comments varied between supporting Elissa's newlook, and opposing the idea of plastic surgery and changing facial features, adding in their comments that Arab artists do not accept the idea of aging, unlike some Western stars.

However, one comment stood out among thousands of other comments, which said that Elissa looks like her old self when she kicked off her career in singing.

And hashtag #ElissaInRiyadh has topped Twitter trending lists in Saudi Arabia and a number of Arab countries, where the audience expressed their great longing for Elissa's return to concerts after the pandemic.