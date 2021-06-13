  1. Home
Is That You?! Elissa Shocks Followers With Her Latest Picture.. Rumor Has It She Underwent Plastic Surgery

Published June 13th, 2021 - 08:38 GMT
Lebanese songstress Elissa has teased her upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia with a new image she posted on Instagram, and captioned it:

"Counting the days to be reunited singing with all of my Saudi audience in lovely Riyadh."

Elissa also replaced all her profile pictures on social media with the new close-up that caused controversy among her fans and followers, as the star looked nearly unrecognizable.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some followers suggested that Elissa has undergone a plastic surgery, which is the reason why she appeared with different features, especially her mouth area, while others flirted with her new look and considered the change stemming from applying make-up differently.

One follower said that she thought Elissa was Syrian actress Deema Bayyaa as she does not look like herself at all, while another one commented that she now looks more like Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji.

Elissa Deema Bayyaa

A few days ago, Lebanese journalist Hanadi Issa tweeted: "I've received confirmed information that a Lebanese a-lister has underwent a full facelift, and now she looks like a twenty-year old."

Elissa Hiba Tawaji

When asked whether this a-lister was Najwa Karam, Nawal Al Zoghbi, Elissa or Haifa Wehbe, Hanadi Issa answered that the star's name initial is 'E', and when Elissa published the new picture, Hanadi was referring to her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

