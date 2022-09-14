Elissa Sues Lebanese Singer Ziad Bourji

It seems that the dispute between Elissa, Ziad Bourji and Ahmed Madi has almost reached court.

Elissa issued a statement on Twitter about the legalt client represented by lawyer Mark Habaka, which confirms that Elissa submitted several judicial reviews to protect her legal rights against infringement and piracy.

The statement read: "After the dispute that took place between Elissa, Ziad Bourji, and the poet Ahmed Madi, because of the song ''Ana W Bas", Elissa, through her lawyer Mark Habaka, submitted several judicial reviews to protect her legally enshrined rights, in the face of blatant infringement and deliberate piracy of the rights of artistic and literary property belonging to It has regarding the song "Ana Wa Bass", which was pirated and rebroadcast by Ziad Bourji and Ahmed Madi''

بيان عن الموكل القانوني الذي يمثلني مارك حبقة ! pic.twitter.com/e6sFzA4LW9 — Elissa (@elissakh) September 13, 2022

The statement continued, "After they relinquished all their artistic and literary rights and seized their material rights resulting from the aforementioned waiver, they returned, contrary to the simplest legal and moral rules, by re-publishing the song under the title "We Bteer", ignoring the simplest literature of art rules and the literature of ethical dealing, and that all legal documents confirm that no Legal legitimacy of broadcasting and publishing the song "We Bteer", which reflects a pirated image of the official song by the artist Elissa, the owner of the official song "Ana Wa Bass".

Taking measures to protect legal rights for Elissa

Elissa's media office confirmed that Mark Habaka has taken all measures to stop the infringement of Elissa's legally protected rights, especially since the prosecution of all those who contributed to the piracy, alteration, imitating and publishing of the song "Ana Wabas", including the writer, composer and publisher of the song, is mentioned, and And/or the modifier of its title “Beteer” and all those who contributed to the distribution and/or promotion of the pirated song.

In its statement, the media office also stated that Elissa expresses her full confidence in the Lebanese judiciary, which will put an end to the moral, artistic and moral evasion resulting from violating the Lebanese laws in force, so that each violator is an example for those who are considered.