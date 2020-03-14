Ellen DeGeneres Announces that The Ellen Show Would 'Suspend Production' as Result of the Growing Seriousness of Coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce that The Ellen Show would 'suspend production' as a result of the growing seriousness of coronavirus.

'So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th. We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy,' wrote the 62-year-old.

News of the suspension comes a day after the popular talk show announced they would follow in the steps of Jeopardy and Live With Kelly And Ryan by scrapping their live audience.

DeGeneres continued: 'I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored.'

Earlier in the day, the Bravo network announced that Watch What Happens Live would also 'suspend production' as a 'precautionary measure.'

'With the exception of an already recorded episode airing on 3/19, there will be no new episodes for the time being.'

According to Bravo, 'the situation is being monitored' and the show will 'notify [their] audience' when production decides to resume.

The Ellen Show and Watch What Happens Live join the rapidly growing list of live productions and events that have abruptly halted production over the growing threat of coronavirus.

New York City, where WWHL films, set 'new limitations on large gatherings' and emphasized 'social distancing,' amid the city's viral breakout, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation during a press conference Friday morning where he officially declared coronavirus a 'national emergency.'

The declaration will allow Trump to access $50million in emergency funds and unveil 'drive-thru testing' for the virus at Walmart, Target, and CVS parking lots across the nation.