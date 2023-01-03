Elon and Amber's sex parties

ALBAWABA - A new scandal about Elon Musk and Amber Heard has come to light, and it is shocking to the public.

Writer Jessica Reed Kraus started a scandal after posting several stories concerning controversial star Amber Heard and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk.

In the pictures shared by Kraus, Amber can be seen attending what it looks like a sex party with Elon.

It is said that Musk had organized pornographic sex parties, and invited models in addition to the Aquaman actress.

During that time, Amber Heard was married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, and in the pictures, she appeared intimate sexually with the other models.

During the infamous Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial, the star denied any accusations that she cheated on Depp in any ways.

It was later revealed that Amber was not only participating in sexual parties, but she was also dating and being intimate with the girls who attended these parties.

It is also claimed that Heard manipulated the girls in doing sexual acts under the pretext that she would help them get acting jobs and exploit their ambition in sexual acts and violated it.

And Heard is seeking Elon to file a lawsuit against Kraus for talking about these sexual parties.

By Alexandra Abumuhor