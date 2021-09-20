Emine Erdoğan's $35k Watch Sparks Controversy on Social Media (Picture)

IYI Party (Good Party) Deputy Chairman and Bursa Deputy Ahmet Erozan has claimed that the price of the wristwatch worn by the wife of AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Emine Erdoğan, starts at 30 thousand Euros (approximately to 305 thousand TL / $35k).

A photo used in the promotions of the book Afrika’ya Seyahatlerim (My Travels to Africa) by Emine Erdoğan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has caused controversy on social media.

It has been claimed that the wristwatch in the photograph taken during Emine Erdoğan's visit to Ethiopia is a luxury brand named Chopard.

In his post on Twitter, IYI Party Deputy Chairman and Bursa Deputy Ahmet Erozan claimed that Emine Erdogan's watch price starts at 30 thousand Euros (approximately 305 thousand TL).

Erozan wrote on Twitter:

'If Tayyip is a writer, won't Emine write too..! Photographs of "My Travels to Africa" book is on the market. Chopard Happy Diamonds wristwatch in tune with Africa's poverty. If the wristwatch is not fake, its price starts from 30.000 Euros...'

My Travels to Africa

First Lady Emine Erdoğan, who will accompany President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the United States on September 19-22 to attend the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, will publish the book Afrika’ya Seyahatlerim (My Travels to Africa) at the Turkish House on September 20. The program will introduce the spouses of the country's leaders, the UN and other international representatives, the representatives of non-governmental organizations and foreign mission chiefs.



In the book that Emine Erdoğan attributed to her mother Hayriye Hanım, in the years 2014-2020 Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Madagascar, Sudan, Chad, Tunisia , Mauritania, Mali, the Republic of South Africa, Zambia, Gambia and Senegal, including the memories of his travels to 23 African countries.

The book, which will be published in Turkish by Turkuaz Publications, will be on sale in Turkey at the beginning of October, and will also be published in English, French, Arabic and Swahili languages ​​by international publishers.

Starting the book with the words of Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi, "A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle," First Lady Erdoğan, in the preface titled "Towards Africa", said that her trips abroad meant "witnessing human experiences and remembering responsibilities again". ' he said he meant.