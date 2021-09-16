  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. In Video: Kerem Bürsin Lands in Italy.. And Here Is the Reason Behind His Trip

In Video: Kerem Bürsin Lands in Italy.. And Here Is the Reason Behind His Trip

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published September 16th, 2021 - 06:13 GMT
Kerem Bürsin Italy Verissimo Silvia Toffanin Günfer Günaydın Kerem Italy Loves You

Serkan's interpreter in Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door), Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin, has landed in the city of Milan in the early afternoon of September 15th.

Also ReadMaking Hande Erçel Jealous?! Kerem Bürsin Kissing and Hugging Another Woman (Video)Making Hande Erçel Jealous?! Kerem Bürsin Kissing and Hugging Another Woman (Video)

It’s Official: Kerem Bürsin Has Arrived in Italy

Kerem Bürsin arrived in Italy. The announcement of his departure was made by the actor himself, in the morning of September 15, through some stories on Instagram.

Kerem Bürsin has left Istanbul and landed, around 2.15pm in the city of Milan.

The You Knock On My Door star in fact was on the plane with his business manager Günfer Günaydın, ready to take off towards the Italian territory.

The arrival of Kerem was long awaited by Italian fans, who decided to welcome him with the hashtag #KeremItalyLovesYou, which ranks third on Twitter trending list with almost 26,000 tweets.

Kerem's arrival at Malpensa airport was documented by his business manager, who posted a video on Instagram where Kerem was signing some autographs for fans.

Some fans, however, have criticized the choice to "reveal" the hotel where Bürsin is staying.

Cristiano Demasi, the manager who looks after the affairs in Italy of Kerem Bürsin and other actors from Turkey, such as Demet Özdemir, has published a story of the view from the alleged hotel where the actor is staying, and for some it would be quite identifiable, bringing the risk of creating crowds and unrest outside the hotel.

Why Did Kerem Bürsin Travel to Italy?

The Turkish actor will be the next guest in talk show Verissimo, hosted by Silvia Toffanin.

In the afternoon of September 15, Verissimo's Instagram confirmed the news: Kerem has arrived in Milan to record an episode with Silvia Toffanin's show, broadcast on Saturday and Sunday on Canale 5.

Also ReadMaking Hande Erçel Jealous?! Kerem Bürsin Kissing and Hugging Another Woman (Video)Kerem Bürsin Shows Off 6-Packs and Hande Erçel Parades Fit Figure During Bodrum Vacation (Pictures)

Kerem Bürsin Italy Verissimo Silvia Toffanin Günfer Günaydın

It has long been suspected that the protagonists of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air) would be guests at Verissimo, as happened last year with Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir, stars of Erkenci Kuş (Early Bird / Day Dreamer).

Fans of the series dream of a joint-interview with Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, as they are also life partners, but apparently this will not be the case this time, as the actress was not present with Kerem on the plane.
Kerem Bürsin Italy Verissimo Silvia Toffanin Günfer Günaydın
Kerem Bürsin Italy Verissimo Silvia Toffanin Günfer Günaydın #KeremItalyLovesYou
""Kerem Bürsin Italy Verissimo Silvia Toffanin Günfer Günaydın #KeremItalyLovesYou
Kerem Bürsin Italy Verissimo Silvia Toffanin Günfer Günaydın #KeremItalyLovesYou

Tags:Kerem BürsinHande ErçelCan YamanDemet ÖzdemirVerissimoSilvia ToffaninItalyTurkey

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...