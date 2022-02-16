Eminem's Daughter Hailee Shares Rare Pic With Her Boyfriend

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shares a sweet kiss in new rare picture with her boyfriend Evan McClintock.

The rapper's daughter wore denim pants and a denim jacket, with a black Gucci purse and gold hoop earrings, Jade shared the photo on her Instagram page and captioned 'Yesterday & everyday 💖,'

And Hailee also took to her story to share a video as she was riding the Ferris wheel and gave a kiss to Evan on the cheek, she tagged her sister Alaina Marie Scott and Eminem's younger brother Nathan Mathers,'None of us like heights' she wrote.

Hailee and Evan rarely make a social media appearance, the last pic Jade shared was in July where she wrote: 'I raarely share my feed but when I do I'm happy it's with you' she captioned.