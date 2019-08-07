Escada Features Rita Ora in Latest Campaign

  1. Home
Published August 7th, 2019 - 10:32 GMT
Rita Ora is in the new Escada campaign Source AFP
Rita Ora is in the new Escada campaign. (Source: AFP)
 
German fashion brand Escada released its Fall-Winter 2019 campaign on Monday, featuring British pop singer Rita Ora with a collection that empowers women.

Earlier this year, the star teamed up with the label to release a signature heart-shaped bag in a bright-red hue.

 

Ora took to Instagram to share her second collaboration as the face of the brand. The music sensation wrote to her 15.2 million followers: “I am so excited to announce another campaign with Escada!! It was such a pleasure working with their entire team again.”

On the brand’s Instagram account, Ora was seen wearing a white double-breasted suit with gold buttons. Escada also introduced a red envelope-shaped bag that Ora added to her outfit.

In her second campaign look, the star wore a navy-blue pencil skirt paired with a sky-blue buttoned-down blouse. To complete the business look, the star wore a white pair of high-heeled boots.

