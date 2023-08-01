Euphoria mourns the death of Angus Cloud

ALBAWABA - Euphoria cast mourns the death of their beloved Angus Cloud.

On Sunday, American actor Angus Cloud died at the age of 25, two weeks after burying his dad who according to his family statement was his best friend.

The case of death was not revealed to the public, but Cloud's family revealed that the late actor battled with mental health struggles, and it is possible that Cloud died of suicide, other reports claim Angus had a possible overdose.

Cloud was most famous for playing the role of Fez in the HBO drama series, Euphoria, and now, his co-stars are mourning his death in touchy tributes.

The official page for HBO wrote: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud's on-screen brother, Javon Walton shared a picture of him and the late actor, he penned the post: "Rest easy brother," and added a dove of peace emoji. The 17-year-old also shared a tribute picture on his Instagram story and commented: "Forever family."

Alexa Demie shared a simple broken heart emoji on her Instagram page.

Cloud's family shared a statement to TMZ saying: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

They ended the statement by sharing: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Written by Aelxandra Abumuhor