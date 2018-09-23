'Everything Will Be Okay' Ariana Grande Continues to Mourn the Death of Ex Mac Miller

Grande and Miller started dating in 2016 (Source: arianagrande/ Instagram )

Ariana Grande took some time to herself on Saturday, walking her dogs in New York as she continues to recover from the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The outing came after she shared some words of wisdom and reassurance on social media for her 180.6million followers.

'Everything will be okay,' the 25-year-old wrote along with a picture of ominous clouds in the sky, and added 'one day at a time.'

On Twitter she shared, 'everything will be okay' and 'i love u so v much.'

The message comes about a week after she shared a video of Miller where he was wearing a sweatshirt that had the same phrase 'everything will be ok' written on the front.

For the most part, the No Tears Left to Cry singer has been shying away from the public spotlight since the chart-topping rapper died from an apparent drug overdose at his Los Angeles home September 7.

In one sighting, she appeared to be very somber and emotional alongside fiance Pete Davidson in New York City on Monday.





Grande and Miller started dating in 2016, and broke up this past May, just weeks before before she began her whirlwind relationship with Davidson.

'She is absolutely heartbroken' over his (Miller) death, a source to US earlier this month.

'Her entire family is in shock too,' the source added. 'She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac's life after the broke up.'

This latest heartbreak comes about 16 months after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than than 500 more outside one of her concert's in Manchester, England in May of 2017.

Grande opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) after the terrorist attack.

'It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,' Grande revealed in an interview with British Vogue in July 2017.

'I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience -- like I shouldn't even say anything.'

'Time is the biggest thing,' she said of recovering from the trauma.