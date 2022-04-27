Evidence Shown in Amber and Johnny's Trial Turns Out to be Invalid

Milani Cosmetics speaks out against Amber Heard.

Last week, during Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial, Heard's legal team represented a product as evidence to prove that actor Johnny Depp was the abuser in the marriage.

In an opening statement Amber's team presented a make-up product (the Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit) in court, the product was allegedly used by the actress to cover up bruises during her marriage with The Pirates of The Caribbean actor.

"This was what she used," lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said, holding the product in her hand. "She became very adept at it."

"You're going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those." the lawyer added.

Bredehoft used Milani’s All In One Correcting Kit as evidence during the opening statements, claiming Heard had used the concealer on alleged injuries before her 2016 divorce.

On Friday (22nd April), Milani spoke out against these claims.

According to Milani, the product used in court was not released until 2017, a year after Heard and Depp filed for divorce.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she reportedly accused him of abuse.