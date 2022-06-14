BREAKING: Amber Heard Speaks Out For The First Time Since Losing Defamation Trial

Amber Heard speaks for the first time amid the defamation trail against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard had a char with Today host Savannah Guthrie for an exclusive interview, to discuss her loss in the trail.

Amber stated that it feels surreal and difficult, adding, 'this has been a long time coming'.

She added that no matter what she will stand by her testimony: "Of course, to my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony.''

"I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire. And the jury's not immune to that…how could they not? I think even the most well-intentioned juror, it would've been impossible to avoid this."

The actress also opened up about the criticism and the death threats she received during the trials, saying: "Every single day I passed 3-6 blocks holding signs saying 'burn the witch,' 'death to Amber.'

"This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I've never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human. I did do and say horrible and regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret. I've freely and openly talked about what I did.''

Heard told Savannah: ''I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it's been covered and not think that it is Hollywood brats at their absolute worst."

She continued: "I will say his lawyers certainly did a better job of distracting the jury from the important issues."

"I never had to instigate it, I responded to it. When you're living in violence and it becomes normal, as I testified to, you have to adapt.''