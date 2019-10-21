Exorcism Ritual? Watch Contestant's Mother SPRAWL When The Voice Coaches Turn Chairs to her Daughter!

Egyptian contestant Nourhan El Morshedy, performed Amal Maher's song “Ya Ayni Aliki Ya Taiba” at Arabic version of The Voice.





Nourhan made it to the program at the last moment, when coach Ahlam turned her chair, followed by coach Ragheb.

So far everything looked normal until viewers were shocked to see the reaction of El Morshedy's mother to her daughter's recruitment.

At first the mother started screaming when coaches Ahlam and Ragheb Alama turned their chairs, then she bizarrely sprawled down on the floor and started banging her head to express her joy for her daughter's success. But some social media users found her reaction strange and likened it to a scene from an exorcism ritual. (minute 1:42)

Later, Nourhan El Morshedy attacked all those who mocked her mother's reaction, claiming that she simply fell on the ground.

El Morshedy said: "My mother is a crown over my head, and I will never ever allow anyone to mock her or the way she fell on the floor".