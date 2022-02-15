She Said YES! Oğuzhan Koç Proposes to Demet Özdemir on Valentine's Day (Picture)

  1. Home
Published February 15th, 2022 - 11:16 GMT
Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç has proposed to Turkish actress Demet Özdemir in a surprise he prepared. The couple had separated in the past months but reconciled in a short time.

Demet Özdemir, 29, has been dating Oğuzhan Koç, 36, since a year.

Oğuzhan Koç proposed to Demet Özdemir on Valentine's Day. Demet Özdemir said 'yes' to Oğuzhan Koç's marriage proposal while the song 'Far from the World' was played in the background accompanied by the Sakiler Group and their songs.

THEY RECENTLY BROKE UP

It was revealed that the 29-year-old actress and 36-year-old singer, who went to Paris alone in the past months, parted ways when they returned to Istanbul.

Due to the illness of her mother Ayşen Şener, Özdemir conveyed her decision to her lover Koç to be able to take care of her more. The couple, who met and talked later, decided to end their relationship by remaining friends.

The famous couple could not stand the separation any longer and reconciled last week. It is a matter of curiosity when the couple will sit at the wedding table.

"AN UNHAPPY WEEK"

The stagnation of Oğuzhan Koç, who was the champion in the first season of the 'O Ses Türkiye' competition, did not escape the attention of both the presenter Acun Ilıcalı and other jury members.

When Ilıcalı said "I see you stagnant", Ebru Gündeş also used the words "He is unhappy, he is unhappy". Oğuzhan Koç, on the other hand, made the statement, "This time is like this. It is such a sad week. There is no joy without sadness, brother. Let's get sad and then we will be cheerful".

