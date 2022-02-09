Fadel Shaker Officially Returns to Rotana 

It seems that the negotiations between Rotana and artist Fadel Shaker have reached a happy conclusion, by agreeing to produce a mini-album consisting of 6 songs, varying between Lebanese, Gulf and Egyptian dialects.

Rotana published a video on its Twitter page, in which its fans were excited about the upcoming work of Fadel Shaker, without revealing more details. Rather, Rotana only mentioned the word "soon", and commented: "A star who is being missed as much as the size of his feeling. Who is the artist that you expect to surprise us with his newness soon?"

نجم مشتاقين له بحجم إحساسه ❤️



تتوقعون مين الفنان اللي بيفاجئنا بجديده قريبًا؟ 😍

According to several sources; The final agreement took place at the end of 2021, after many relentless attempts to reach the desired results and the final agreement on the music that will be included in the album, and the development of a specific marketing strategy for this return that fans of Fadel Shaker have long-awaited, especially after the great successes that brought them together.

Followers interacted with this news, and a large number of followers considered it a precious gift that could be placed in the archive of original art, especially since they have been waiting for this fruitful cooperation for more than 10 years.

Followers expressed their enthusiasm for Fadel Shaker's return to the art scene, expecting the first song to be released on Valentine's Day, as a gift to all fans of the Lebanese star.