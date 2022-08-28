  1. Home
Fahriye Evcen is Expecting a Baby Boy

Published August 28th, 2022 - 12:34 GMT
Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit
Fahriye is known for her role as Necla Tekin
Turkish media reveal Fahriye's baby's gender

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish news sites revealed new information about Fahriye Evcen's pregnancy

Social media and news sites shared that Turkish star Fahriye Evcen is expecting a baby boy.

It is also reported that Fahriye Evcen and her husband Turkish artist Burak Özçivit have already started baby supplies shopping. 

Fahriye Evcen

The gender reveal comes after the Turkish actress recently tested for COVID while she was three months pregnant, her son, Karan, also tested positive. The family were spending their vacation in Bodrum, Turkey. 

Burak and Fahriye Evcen tied the knot in 2017, and Fahriye gave birth to her first child, Karan in 2019. Karan turned three years old in April. 

Fahriye is known for her roles as Necla Tekin in the TV series Yaprak Dökümü based on the novel by Reşat Nuri Güntekin, and as Feride in the TV series Çalıkuşu, based on the novel by Reşat Nuri Güntekin.

Tags:Fahriye EvcenBurak Özçivitpregnantpregnancy

