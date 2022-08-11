  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Fahriye Evcen and Burak's Divorce Rumors Trends

Fahriye Evcen and Burak's Divorce Rumors Trends

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 11th, 2022 - 09:05 GMT
Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen
Burak and fahriye tied the knot in 2017

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor,

Also ReadFahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Earlier this week, rumors spread all over social media claiming that Turkish stars Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen have ended their marriage

Turns out, it's all rumors, as Burak Özçivit took to his Instagram account to deny the false news, and reveal he and Fahriye Evcen are stronger than ever. 

Burak denied breakup rumors by sharing a picture while he was hugging his wife Fahriye while they were both smiling. 

He also shared his post to his story, assuring that he and the Turkish actress are still going strong, Burak wrote: ''Don't be silly. Leave us alone, love for everyone.''

Fahriye Evcen

 

Recently, Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen were on a vacation in Bodrum with their son Karan, and the actress announced that she and her son had tested positive for the coronavirus

 

Fahriye Evcen is Pregnant 

Burak and fahriye tied the knot in 2017, and Fahriye gave birth to her first child, Karan in 2019. Karan turned three years old in April. 

Fahriye Evcen

And in the recent weeks, Fahriye had confirmed her pregnancy for the second time 

Also ReadFahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit are Expecting Their Second Child?

The Turkish press quoted her as saying, "We just found out.. we are very excited and happy.. we feel that it is so new that we did not even have a chance to tell Karan."

She is known for her roles as Necla Tekin in the TV series Yaprak Dökümü based on the novel by Reşat Nuri Güntekin, and as Feride in the TV series Çalıkuşu, based on the novel by Reşat Nuri Güntekin.

 

Tags:Fahriye EvcenBurak ÖzçivitrumorsTurkish starsTurkish Actress

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...