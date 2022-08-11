Fahriye Evcen and Burak's Divorce Rumors Trends

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor,

Earlier this week, rumors spread all over social media claiming that Turkish stars Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen have ended their marriage.

Turns out, it's all rumors, as Burak Özçivit took to his Instagram account to deny the false news, and reveal he and Fahriye Evcen are stronger than ever.

Burak denied breakup rumors by sharing a picture while he was hugging his wife Fahriye while they were both smiling.

He also shared his post to his story, assuring that he and the Turkish actress are still going strong, Burak wrote: ''Don't be silly. Leave us alone, love for everyone.''

Recently, Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen were on a vacation in Bodrum with their son Karan, and the actress announced that she and her son had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fahriye Evcen is Pregnant

Burak and fahriye tied the knot in 2017, and Fahriye gave birth to her first child, Karan in 2019. Karan turned three years old in April.

And in the recent weeks, Fahriye had confirmed her pregnancy for the second time

The Turkish press quoted her as saying, "We just found out.. we are very excited and happy.. we feel that it is so new that we did not even have a chance to tell Karan."

She is known for her roles as Necla Tekin in the TV series Yaprak Dökümü based on the novel by Reşat Nuri Güntekin, and as Feride in the TV series Çalıkuşu, based on the novel by Reşat Nuri Güntekin.