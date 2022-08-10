Family Feud: Victoria Beckham Can't Stand Nicola Peltz Amid $4M Wedding

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz Cold War

It is reported that Victoria Beckham has a full-on war with her daughter in law, Nicola Peltz.

A sourced revealed that the pair are definitely not on good terms 'They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.' It is claimed that Nicola did not want Victoria to be part of the wedding planning, and that communication was minimal.

Nicola Peltz married Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham in April of 2022, the lovers tied the knot at her billionaire father Nelson's £79m ($103m) estate in Palm Beach, Florida in an early-evening Jewish ceremony, which cost an estimated 4 million united states dollars.

And the 27-year-old Nicola took to her Instagram account to share an emotional message, alongside her captioned, Peltz attached a photo of herself teary-eyed while in bed.

She wrote: ''Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry.''

Nicola added: ''We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me''

And her new husband, Brooklyn commented, “You have the most amazing heart xx I love you so so much xx.”

A reason for the feud has not been shared yet.