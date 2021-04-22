Family Reunion! Hande Erçel's Sister Gamze Erçel and Niece Touchdown in Maldives.. & New Update of HanKer!

While the Maldives vacation that Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin took together was shown as proof of their love, a new claim was made about the couple.

Hürriyet reported that Erçel, who has 20.8 million followers on Instagram, and Bürsin, followed by 7.4 million people, "went on a sponsored holiday" and did not pay a single penny to the hotel they stayed at.

The duo, who kept their places secret under normal conditions, tagged the name of the hotel on Instagram "Ayada Maldives", strengthened the claim.

According to Sabah newspaper, HanKer's vacation costs around 100,000 TL (10,000 Euros), and they got it for free. (HanKer is couple's short name given by fans of Hande and Kerem).

Although Bürsin and Erçel have denied the love claims between them in several occasions, fans see the Maldivian vacation as a strong proof of their love, especially since they said in their latest statement that "if there is love, they will announce it", and fans see the gateway as the perfect announcement.

After few days of enjoying the tropics alone, Hande and Kerem were joined by new members of the family, it was Hande's sister and along with her husband and daughter; Gamze Erçel, Caner Yıldırım and Aylin Mavi Yıldırım.

It was believed that Gamze Erçel followed the footsteps of her sister Hande and went on a sponsored holiday.

Gamze has been sharing lots of stories and posts with her 3.6 million followers on Instagram. She was also tagging the same resort where Kerem and Hande are staying at, Ayada Maldives.



























