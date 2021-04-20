Hande Erçel Shares a Bikini Shot from Maldives! Is Kerem Bürsin Going to Propose in the Romantic Getaway?!

Yesterday, news broke that co-stars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin are taking some time off in Maldives.

Sabah Newspaper has shared the first image of the on-screen lovers, and reported that it was taken by their fans in Maldives and shared on social media.

In fact, the picture wasn't really clear and it could have been taken of any couple in any restaurant in the world, but as the saying goes; There's no smoke without fire.

Later on, Kerem Bürsin has shared footage while he was on a boat in the middle of the sea, and he was surrounded with breathtaking islands. Bürsin wrote on the Story "getting lost".



And today, Hande Erçel has confirmed that the duo are both in Maldives when she shared a stunning picture taken nearby the sea at sunset, and she tagged the resort she's staying at, Ayada Maldives.

The actors getaway to the most romantic spot on earth caused a frenzy among their fans, who commented that Kerem and Hande are almost ready to announce their relationship officially with the world.

Fans of the couple wondered whether Kerem was the one who took the beautiful-sunset picture of Hande.

Five days ago, the duo went to the gym together in İstinye.

On their way out, they were met by reporters who told them: 'You even go to sports together, and you do not deny the news of love.'

Kerem replied: 'You will know if there is love,' and Hande said: 'You will know friends when it happens.'

So is it going to happen now in Maldives? And are we expecting a proposal? Let's wait and see.