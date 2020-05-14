Fans Can't Recognize Nadine Njeim.. Checkout Her Hilarious Tweet

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim was subjected to an embarrassing situation by a fan, while she was on set filming her new series "2020."

She tweeted: "Today when I was filming, there was a woman who interrupted and asked us 'what are you doing?' I said we're filming, she asked 'who's in the series?' I said Qusai Khouli and Nadine Njeim and I mentioned a few more names."

The woman was in shock and asked again: "Nadine?? Is that for real?? I love her so much. Please kiss her for me and say hi to her. I told her 'will do."

Njeim concluded: "It looks like no one knew who I was with the veil and my face beaten.. I'm dying," adding few laughing emojis.