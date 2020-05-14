Fans Can't Recognize Nadine Njeim.. Checkout Her Hilarious Tweet

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim was subjected to an embarrassing situation by a fan, while she was on set filming her new series "2020."
She tweeted: "Today when I was filming, there was a woman who interrupted and asked us 'what are you doing?' I said we're filming, she asked 'who's in the series?' I said Qusai Khouli and Nadine Njeim and I mentioned a few more names."
The woman was in shock and asked again: "Nadine?? Is that for real?? I love her so much. Please kiss her for me and say hi to her. I told her 'will do."
Njeim concluded: "It looks like no one knew who I was with the veil and my face beaten.. I'm dying," adding few laughing emojis.
اليوم عم صور قطعت امرأة سألتني شو عم تعملوا قلتلها بالمبدأ عم نصور 😂 قال مين في بالمسلسل قلتلها قصي و نادين نجيم وسميت كذا حدا قالتلي نادين ؟؟؟ عنجد؟؟ بحبها أمانة بوسيلي ياها و سلميلي عليها كتير😂قلتلها بيوصل 😂 أتاري ما عرفتني بالحجاب ووجي مضروب🙈🤦🏻♀️متت 😂— Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadinenjeim) May 13, 2020
