Fans Go Crazy as Haifa Wahbe Tattoos This Area

Haifa Wahbe already started enjoying summer days.

The singer took to her social media to share a snap of her wearing a swimsuit while enjoying the sun from the pool, Wahbe wore a stylish sun hat, and sunglasses, while showing off an 'eye' tattoo that is placed on the back of her shoulder.

Haifa proved to everyone that she is still the feminine beauty she always was, as she is know for being one of the most beautiful women, Wehbe was on People Magazine's 50 most beautiful people list.

It took a very long road for the 50-year-old to be this famous, in the beginning she was one of the contestants at a beauty pageant in Lebanon, in addition to working as a model in various video clips, and gradually grew to be the successful person she is now