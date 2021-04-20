Is Farah Murad OK With Hubby Muhannad Al-Hamdi's Romantic Scenes? (Video)

Fans of Saudi actor Muhannad Al-Hamdi have shared their questions with their star via a Q&A session on Snapchat.

One female follower asked Muhannad who will he choose between his wife Farah Murad and his mother. Muhannad to describe the question as a "strife" and refuse to answer.

Al-Hamdi added that he will definitely support his wife in her field of work, and that this support has existed from the beginning: 'I will support a friend, so I will definitely support my wife.'

The Saudi artist also responded to what his wife's position would be from the romantic scenes he performs.

Muhannad said that they are in agreement on this matter.

The Saudi actor denied dyeing the gray hair that began to appear, indicating that if he did so, he would admit to the public without embarrassment.

Muhannad Al-Hamdi also explained the reason behind pulling out from the second season of Jumman series, indicating that he does not want to limit himself to purely romantic roles, and repeat the same character in love stories.

And about the possibility of retirement, Al-Hamdi said that there is no quitting in the artistic field, and if the day comes when he does not participate in any acting projects, he will not say that he has retired, but rather he has stopped working.