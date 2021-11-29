Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh Passes Away at 41

Menswear designer for Louis Vuitton and founder and CEO of Off-White Virgil Abloh died on Sunday after losing a battle with cancer. He was 41.

A statement was posted on the late designer's Instagram page that read:"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues,"

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."



''Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. ''



''We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.''



Many celebrities and friends of Virgil took to their social media pages to mourn the loss of the designer.

Hailey Bieber shared a series of pictures with Virgil, and wrote a lengthy caption, ''Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. ''

She continued: ''He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil.''

Gigi Hadid also mourned the loss of her friend, and shared a series of snaps as a tribute, ''I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man.'' she wrote.

'' I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. “See you somewhere, soon Sending my deepest condolences, light, and strength to Shannon, their kids, and his whole family. ''

Gigi's sister Bella Hadid posted an even bigger collection of pictures featuring Abloh, ''Woke up hoping this was a nightmare. I really can’t believe it. A real friend in all of this. Best brain-stormer. A titan. What I hope is that he felt as deeply loved as he was . I miss you already brother . This hurts'' the caption read.

In a second post shared by Bella Hadid she also shared a very lengthy post in where she praised her late friend ''Im at a loss .. He was someone to everyone. That was the magic power he held. He made every person he came across feel special in whatever way he possibly could. Even when the world felt sad, he brought laughter and color and beauty. The way he made a positive impact on anything he touched, and always pushed for his culture/the world is the reason why he was an angel on earth and one to so many. The most beautiful warrior soul. I can’t believe this . '' she wrote.

Bella ended her caption sending love and prayers to Abloh's family ''You broke boundaries and made everything your own. You shared your love infinitely. The way your brain worked was beyond anything , and the way you did every single thing in life for your family, friends, and for the better .. . We’re gonna miss you a lot V . You really saw me and supported me on every level. As you did to so many of us. An ethereal light. You always inspired to keep pushing, work hard and be kind. No matter what. I’m thinking about, sending love and prayers to his beautiful Shannon, their kids, and the rest of the Abloh family. I’m devastated. You will be so missed and cherished V.

“FOR INFINITY..” Fly high my Libra brother. I know you’re watching over the world now . I love you for life .''

Kris Jenner shared: I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you''