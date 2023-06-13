Female Palestinians who changed the music scene

ALBAWABA - There are many rising stars in the music scene, and the musicians who are mostly making an influence as they rise into the music scene are female singers from Palestine.

Khateera's page on Instagram shared a post of the female singers from Palestine who are making it big and are changing the music scene.

Khateera is a page that fights for equality, women's rights, and activism, the Instagram account was founded by digital creator Maria Elayan.

The first artist who made it on Khateera's list was Nai Barghouti who is a singer, Flutist, and composer.

Barghouti completed her studies as an instrument major at Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in Palestine, and in 2013, Nai Barghouti played the flute in New York City, to celebrate international solidarity with Palestinians.

Maysa Daw is the second musician on the list, Daw is a singer and actress from Haifa and a member of the Palestinian hip-hop band Dam.

Daw also participated in rap songs and released an album with Dam tilted Bein Hana o Mana, and also released her solo album titled Bein Heetan Al Madinah in 2017.

Sama AbdulHadi is next on Khateera's list, as AbdulHadi has the title of Palestinian Queen of Techno, and she is the first Arab techno DJ from Palestine.

AbdulHadi received her bachelor's degree in sound engineering and music production from London.

Also making it on the list is Rasha Nahas, a Haifa-born Palestinian rock artist who started her career playing the guitar since she was 10 years old.

And recently, Nahas released an album titled Amrat where she opens up about her experiences living abroad and being away from home.