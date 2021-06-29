Feud Finally Over! Tyrese Gibson Reconnects With Dwayne Johnson

Tyrese Gibson says that he has reconnected with Dwayne Johnson after the two actors got into a feud in 2017 while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Tiffany Haddish was guest hosting the daytime talk show on Monday and discussed with Gibson how he has become friends with Johnson once again.

"We've been on the phone every other day," Gibson said.

He said they have really reconnected.

"I think we're both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down," he added.

Gibson said that has had about 20 phone calls with Johnson and that they are competing to see who can leave the longest voicemail.

Gibson and Johnson co-starred together throughout the Fast and Furious series. The feud started in October 2017 after Gibson criticized Johnson for causing F9 to be delayed in order to make way for a spinoff film that Johnson starred in with Jason Statham.

Johnson had also feuded with Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel around the same time, and does not appear in F9, which hit theaters on Sunday. Johnson's spinoff film titled Hobbs & Shaw was released in 2019.