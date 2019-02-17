Fifi Abdo Provokes Controversy After Describing Women as 'Snakes' (Video)

Fifi Abdo revealed the diet that helped her lose weight (Source: MBC مصر - Youtube)

Bellydancer and actress Fifi Abdo raised controversy after a word she used to describe women.

Abdo confirmed in her interview in the program "Al Hikaya" (The Story) that women are like "snakes", which surprised TV host Amr Adib.

Fifi Abdo described women as "mischievous" because they never want any other woman to be better than them.

She added that she prefers friendship with men for this reason explaining that Men get from you only what you want to give them, while women act like enemies.

In another story, Fifi Abdo revealed the diet that helped her lose weight, pointing out that her journey of weight loss began in Lebanon, where she saw many ladies with graceful bodies and realised that she cannot wear jeans like them.

Fifi Abdo said she initially went to a pharmacy and took a slimming medication, that made her lose weight, as well as making sure not to eat carbs and fat, but she revealed she was weak whenever confronted by bread.