Fifi Abdou opens up about the death of her baby

ALBAWABA - For the first time ever, Egyptian belly dancer Fifi Abdou shares details about the death of her child.

For the first time, the news of the death of Fifi Abdou’s child came out to the public after her interview in the first episode of the second season of the ''Book of Fame'' (Kitab Al-Shuhra) program with Ali Yassin on Al Jadeed TV.

Abdou shared during the interview that during her last marriage, she had to undergo an abortion as she was just starting her career and was not ready to have any children, the Egyptian star also added that he husband was too young as well.

She later revealed that she does not support abortion, nor encourage people to go through it, but during that time, she stated that she was forced to lose her child for many difficult reasons.